Newt Gingrich and the politics of warfare

Air Date: July 10, 2020 10:00 am
In this Sept. 27, 1994 photo, then-House Minority Whip Newt Gingrich of Ga., pauses while speaking to Republican congressional candidates on Capitol Hill during a rally where they pledged a

In this Sept. 27, 1994 photo, then-House Minority Whip Newt Gingrich of Ga., pauses while speaking to Republican congressional candidates on Capitol Hill during a rally where they pledged a "Contract with America."(AP Photo/John Duricka, File)

Guest: Julian Zelizer

Current partisanship is often attributed to the rise of Trump, but the political tactics of polarization is from the playbook he inherited by Newt Gingrich who has been using divisions for political gain since the 1980s. Princeton historian JULIAN ZELIZER traces the shift from bipartisanship in Washington to more divisive and ruthless politics back to the former House Speaker. Zelizer joins us this hour to talk his new book, Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party.  We’ll also discuss yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling on the President’s tax returns and his immunity from subpoenas.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate