Every January, we make big promises to ourselves: live healthier, drink less, exercise more and reconnect with friends and family.

They’re all great ideas … in theory. So why do so many of them fade by February?

In this episode, we unpack why New Year’s resolutions are so hard to stick to. We learn about motivation and how to avoid the pressure of setting too many “big goals” at once. Is starting the year with a long checklist actually helpful, or does it just set us up to feel overwhelmed? And what does it really take to form long-lasting habits? We’ll explore the psychology behind resolutions and ask “how do you make yours stick?”

Guests: