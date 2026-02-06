    You Oughta Know

    New Native North American Gallery

    Museum collaboration, WHYY fashion finds, life on Gem Lane Farm and more!

    Air Date: February 6, 2026

    A museum transformation reveals the collaborative spirit behind the Penn Museum’s Native North American Gallery. Meet Good Souls Rachel Rutter and Alyssa Bowser, who give back through creativity and care. Plus, a look at crochet cuteness, runway chic at WHYY, and life on Gem Lane Farm.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate