Never Forget: Collective memory and trauma on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11th

20 years after the September 11th terrorist attacks, many who witnessed the horror that day can still recall images of the two burning towers, dust-covered crowds running to safety through the streets of lower Manhattan and first responders sifting through debris – all on live national television. Conversations about that day, which took 2,977 lives in NY, DC and Shanksville, PA, start with “Where were you when it happened?” and “What do you remember?” On today’s Radio Times, the collective grief and trauma of that dark day and how to make sense of what happened. We’re joined by BARBIE ZELIZER, Director of the Center for Media at Risk at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication and WHYY psychologist DAN GOTTLIEB to discuss the impact these images have on our collective memory.