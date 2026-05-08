KEVIN McCORRY, HOST: I’m Kevin McCorry and this is ‘Jukebox Journey.’
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Name” by Goo Goo Dolls, “My Name Is” by Eminem, “What’s Your Name” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “I Got a Name” by Jim Croce.]
KM: We’re unstuck in time, jumping through decades and genres, meditating on a theme. This week: Names A-to-Z.
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Aime” by Pure Prairie League, “Alfie” by Dionne Warwick]
KM: ‘A, B, C, D’…you get tough questions, compliments, suggestions, and dreamy memories.
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Angie” by The Rolling Stones, “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass, “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson, “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, “Casey Jones” by The Grateful Dead, “Delilah” by Tom Jones, ‘Daniel” by Elton John]
KM: ‘E, F, G’…you get simple declarative statements and positive affirmations.
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Emily” by Joanna Newsom, “Frank’s Wild Years” by Tom Waits, “Go Gina” by SZA]
KM: ‘H, I’….You get mythologized by your poetic paramours.
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Hannah Hunt” by Vampire Weekend, “Isis” by Bob Dylan]
KM: Now, ‘J’ is one of those names it seems everyone finds a way to sing.
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, “Jeremy” by Pearl Jam, “Judy Is a Punk” by The Ramones, “Django Jane” by Janelle Monae, “Dear John” by Taylor Swift, “Me and Julio Down By The Schoolyard” by Paul Simon]
KM: ‘K’….less popular, but findable. Shout out Ben Folds.
[MUSIC: “Kate” by The Ben Folds Five]
KM: ‘L’ and ‘M’…more of the names songwriters can’t resist. But are you singing ‘to’ them?
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Lucille” by Little Richard, “Layla” by Derek and The Dominos, “The Weight” as sung by Aretha Franklin, “Michelle” by The Beatles, “White Winter Hymnal” by Fleet Foxes, “Mandy” by Barry Manilow]
KM: Or ‘about’ them?
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” by Jim Croce, “Lido Shuffle” by Boz Scaggs, “Maria Maria” by Carlos Santana, “Melissa” by The Allman Brothers Band]
KM: ‘N, O, P’….You’re decidedly British, got that American/Canadian fusion, and then just dripping with L.A. cynicism.
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Making Plans for Nigel” by XTC, “Ophelia” by The Band, “Peg” by Steely Dan]
KM: ‘Q, R, S’…are a pack of real characters, plus some sultry soft rock, and the GOAT of falsettos.
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “The Mighty Quinn” by Manfred Mann, “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac, “Son of Suzy Creamcheese” by Frank Zappa, “Sherry” by Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons]
KM: ‘T, U, V’ is the homestretch….
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “The Name Game” by Shirley Ellis, “Tyrone” by Erykah Badu, “Tales of Brave Ulysses” by Cream, “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse]
‘W’s got me pulling deep cuts:
[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Windy” by The Association, “Kinda Fonda Wanda” by Neil Young]
KM: ‘X’ comes with a spanish pronunciation.
[MUSIC: “Xavier Says” by The Magnetic Fields]
KM: And ‘Y’ features a young, then unknown Adele on backing vocals.
[MUSIC: “My Yvonne” by Jack Peñate feat. Adele]
KM: As far as ‘Z,’ could it be anything else?
[MUSIC: “Ziggy Stardust” by David Bowie]
KM: And there we are from A to Z, Jukebox Journey with Kevin McCorry, on WHYY.
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A: Alfie, Angie, Anna (Go to Him), Aime, Uncle Albert
B: Brandi, Bobby McGee, Bennie and the Jets, Billie Jean, Barbra Ann
C: Sweet Caroline, Casey Jones, Claudia (Finneas)
D: Delilah, Sir Duke, Daniel
E: Eleanor Rigby, Come on Eileen, Emily (Joanna Newsome)
F: Frank’s Song (Tom Waits), Frank’s Wild Years, Fernando (ABBA)
G: Gloria, Go Gina (SZA)
H: Hattie Carroll, Hannah Hunt
I: Isabel (The Wombats), Isis
J: Johnny B. Goode, Jolene, Julia (Beatles), Judy is a Punk, Me and Julio, Jenny (8675-309), Jeremy, Dear John (Taylor), Django Jane (SZA)
K: Kevin’s Heart (J. Cole), Kate (Ben Folds)
L: Lola, Layla, Lolita (Lana Del Rey), Leroy Brown, Levon, Lucielle, Louise (Footloose), Lido
M: Michelle, Martha My Dear, Mandy, Good Golly Miss Molly, Maria Maria, Melissa, Mack the Knife, Maggie May, Micky
N: Nellie (Dr. Dog), Making Plans for Nigel (XTC)
O: Ophelia (The Band)
P: Polly, Prudence, Polythene Pam, Peggy Sue, Peg (Steely Dan)
Q: Queen Jane, The Mighty Quinn (Manfred Mann)
R: Rhiannon, Lovely Rita, Romeo and Juliet (Dire Straits), Roxanne
S: Runaround Sue, Stacy’s Mom, Lay Down Sally, Sexy Sadie, Stan (Eminem), Long Tall Sally, Sherry Baby, Suzy Creamcheese
T: Tom Sawyer, Tommy, Tyrone (Erka Badyu),
U: Tales of Brave Ulysses
V: Valerie
W: Kinda Fonda Wanda. Windy
X: Xavier says
Y: My Yvonne (Jack Peñate feat. Adele)
Z: Ziggy Stardust
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