KEVIN McCORRY, HOST: I’m Kevin McCorry and this is ‘Jukebox Journey.’

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Name” by Goo Goo Dolls, “My Name Is” by Eminem, “What’s Your Name” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “I Got a Name” by Jim Croce.]

KM: We’re unstuck in time, jumping through decades and genres, meditating on a theme. This week: Names A-to-Z.

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Aime” by Pure Prairie League, “Alfie” by Dionne Warwick]

KM: ‘A, B, C, D’…you get tough questions, compliments, suggestions, and dreamy memories.

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Angie” by The Rolling Stones, “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass, “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson, “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, “Casey Jones” by The Grateful Dead, “Delilah” by Tom Jones, ‘Daniel” by Elton John]

KM: ‘E, F, G’…you get simple declarative statements and positive affirmations.

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Emily” by Joanna Newsom, “Frank’s Wild Years” by Tom Waits, “Go Gina” by SZA]

KM: ‘H, I’….You get mythologized by your poetic paramours.

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Hannah Hunt” by Vampire Weekend, “Isis” by Bob Dylan]

KM: Now, ‘J’ is one of those names it seems everyone finds a way to sing.

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, “Jeremy” by Pearl Jam, “Judy Is a Punk” by The Ramones, “Django Jane” by Janelle Monae, “Dear John” by Taylor Swift, “Me and Julio Down By The Schoolyard” by Paul Simon]

KM: ‘K’….less popular, but findable. Shout out Ben Folds.

[MUSIC: “Kate” by The Ben Folds Five]

KM: ‘L’ and ‘M’…more of the names songwriters can’t resist. But are you singing ‘to’ them?

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Lucille” by Little Richard, “Layla” by Derek and The Dominos, “The Weight” as sung by Aretha Franklin, “Michelle” by The Beatles, “White Winter Hymnal” by Fleet Foxes, “Mandy” by Barry Manilow]

KM: Or ‘about’ them?

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” by Jim Croce, “Lido Shuffle” by Boz Scaggs, “Maria Maria” by Carlos Santana, “Melissa” by The Allman Brothers Band]

KM: ‘N, O, P’….You’re decidedly British, got that American/Canadian fusion, and then just dripping with L.A. cynicism.

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Making Plans for Nigel” by XTC, “Ophelia” by The Band, “Peg” by Steely Dan]

KM: ‘Q, R, S’…are a pack of real characters, plus some sultry soft rock, and the GOAT of falsettos.

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “The Mighty Quinn” by Manfred Mann, “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac, “Son of Suzy Creamcheese” by Frank Zappa, “Sherry” by Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons]

KM: ‘T, U, V’ is the homestretch….

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “The Name Game” by Shirley Ellis, “Tyrone” by Erykah Badu, “Tales of Brave Ulysses” by Cream, “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse]

‘W’s got me pulling deep cuts:

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Windy” by The Association, “Kinda Fonda Wanda” by Neil Young]

KM: ‘X’ comes with a spanish pronunciation.

[MUSIC: “Xavier Says” by The Magnetic Fields]

KM: And ‘Y’ features a young, then unknown Adele on backing vocals.

[MUSIC: “My Yvonne” by Jack Peñate feat. Adele]

KM: As far as ‘Z,’ could it be anything else?

[MUSIC: “Ziggy Stardust” by David Bowie]

KM: And there we are from A to Z, Jukebox Journey with Kevin McCorry, on WHYY.

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A: Alfie, Angie, Anna (Go to Him), Aime, Uncle Albert

B: Brandi, Bobby McGee, Bennie and the Jets, Billie Jean, Barbra Ann

C: Sweet Caroline, Casey Jones, Claudia (Finneas)

D: Delilah, Sir Duke, Daniel

E: Eleanor Rigby, Come on Eileen, Emily (Joanna Newsome)

F: Frank’s Song (Tom Waits), Frank’s Wild Years, Fernando (ABBA)

G: Gloria, Go Gina (SZA)

H: Hattie Carroll, Hannah Hunt

I: Isabel (The Wombats), Isis

J: Johnny B. Goode, Jolene, Julia (Beatles), Judy is a Punk, Me and Julio, Jenny (8675-309), Jeremy, Dear John (Taylor), Django Jane (SZA)

K: Kevin’s Heart (J. Cole), Kate (Ben Folds)

L: Lola, Layla, Lolita (Lana Del Rey), Leroy Brown, Levon, Lucielle, Louise (Footloose), Lido

M: Michelle, Martha My Dear, Mandy, Good Golly Miss Molly, Maria Maria, Melissa, Mack the Knife, Maggie May, Micky

N: Nellie (Dr. Dog), Making Plans for Nigel (XTC)

O: Ophelia (The Band)

P: Polly, Prudence, Polythene Pam, Peggy Sue, Peg (Steely Dan)

Q: Queen Jane, The Mighty Quinn (Manfred Mann)

R: Rhiannon, Lovely Rita, Romeo and Juliet (Dire Straits), Roxanne

S: Runaround Sue, Stacy’s Mom, Lay Down Sally, Sexy Sadie, Stan (Eminem), Long Tall Sally, Sherry Baby, Suzy Creamcheese

T: Tom Sawyer, Tommy, Tyrone (Erka Badyu),

U: Tales of Brave Ulysses

V: Valerie

W: Kinda Fonda Wanda. Windy

X: Xavier says

Y: My Yvonne (Jack Peñate feat. Adele)

Z: Ziggy Stardust