Guests: Lorene Cary, James Ijames, Danielle Leneé , Brandon Pierce

Harriet Tubman risked her life escaping slavery in the north, while also liberating hundreds of enslaved people from the south and leading a battalion of black soldiers during the Civil War. Her extraordinary life, and her impact that continues today, is explored in the new play, My General Tubman, which debuts at the Arden Theatre in Philadelphia. In this special Radio Times audience event, Marty will talk with playwright, LORENE CARY, director JAMES IJAMES. We’ll also get conversation and a live performance by actors DANIELLE LENEÉ, who plays Tubman, and BRANDON PIERCE, who plays her husband Nelson Davis.