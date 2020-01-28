Watch/Listen: Senate impeachment trial

Listen on WHYY-FM, watch on WHYY-TV or stream online.

Watch
Apple Podcasts Stitcher

My General Tubman

Air Date: January 28, 2020 10:00 am
James Ijames, Brandon Pierce, Danielle Leneé, and Lorene Cary.

James Ijames, Brandon Pierce, Danielle Leneé, and Lorene Cary.

Guests: Lorene Cary, James Ijames, Danielle Leneé , Brandon Pierce

Harriet Tubman risked her life escaping slavery in the north, while also liberating hundreds of enslaved people from the south and leading a battalion of black soldiers during the Civil War. Her extraordinary life, and her impact that continues today, is explored in the new play, My General Tubman, which debuts at the Arden Theatre in Philadelphia. In this special Radio Times audience event, Marty will talk with playwright, LORENE CARY, director JAMES IJAMES. We’ll also get conversation and a live performance by actors DANIELLE LENEÉ, who plays Tubman, and BRANDON PIERCE, who plays her husband Nelson Davis.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate