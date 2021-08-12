Musician RICHARD THOMPSON was an integral part of the folk music revival of the 60s and 70s and is widely considered to be one of the most influential guitarists ever. In his new memoir, “Beeswing” he chronicles his younger years playing with Fairport Convention and the many tragedies that surrounded the group just as his career was on an upward trajectory. Thompson joins Marty this hour to talk about the counterculture movement of the 60s, the losses he suffered in the 70s, the vast amount of music he was making along the way and his plans for performing after the pandemic.