The music industry – from vinyl to AI, native plants and invasive species

Thursday is Native Species Day in Pennsylvania! We’ll talk with Tom Knezick, President of Pinelands Direct Native Plants and co-host of the Native Plants Healthy Planet podcast, about the importance of native flowers and trees, invasive species that are taking over our region, and why you should let your lawn grow wild.

Vinyl sales have defied the notion of being a relic of the past, with 2023 sales surpassing those of the 1990s and outpacing CD sales. Surprisingly, half of vinyl buyers view their purchases as merchandise rather than for listening purposes. The music industry is undergoing rapid changes, from the rise of streaming services to the impact of pandemic-related concert cancellations and the emergence of hologram concerts. And, advancements like AI enable the release of new music from long-lost stars. We talk about the economics of music with Jeff Apruzzese, program director of the music industry program at Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts and Design at Drexel University. Also with us will be Brielle Kimmins, also known as April Fool Child, who started her career as a singer by rejecting a major label and deciding to produce her music independently. The Philly artist now studies music business law at Berklee College of Music. Plus, Joey Sweeney, creative director of 48 Record Bar talks about a unique vinyl listening experience in the city.