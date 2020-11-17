“Six Feet Closer to You”

The Mean Wendy Band is a Philadelphia-based comedy band with roots in both music performance and sketch comedy. Lead vocalist and Philadelphia improviser, Wendy Lenhart started writing original songs in 2014 and soon collected a “Man Band” of fellow comedians and musicians to join in the fun. Her handsome and talented Man Band features Ryan T. Barlow on bass guitar, Brian Kelly on conga drum, Dan Kristie on lead guitar and Zachary Wiseley on additional vocals, keyboard, acoustic guitar and whatever else he is asked to play.

Wendy and the Man Band put together the song “Six Feet Closer to You”about quarantine that was conceived and recorded during quarantine. That’s triple quarantine!