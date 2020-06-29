“Roll Around”

Matt Vantine, a Philadelphia singer/songwriter gained local attention as the front man for The Fleeting Ends from 2008-2018. His songs have received radio play (radio 104.5, 93.3 MMR and 88.5 WXPN) as well as placement in television (Showtime’s ‘Shameless’) and movies (‘Slow Learners’). After consistent touring on the festival circuit (South by Southwest, Philadelphia’s Xponential Festival, Folk Fest), Vantine began exploring his potential as a solo acoustic act and has since been performing weekly throughout the Philadelphia area. Whether he’s covering his favorite artists at your local cafe, brewery, or bar (Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Blur) or performing his self-penned songs at a show, it’s easy to tell that Matt Vantine is an all-around lover of music.