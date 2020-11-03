Masha T. Smith

“Missing You”

“Masha-T” is an entertainer, singer, and musician of diligence and steadfast persistence. She has been performing all over the world singing and playing music in true form of R&B, Pop, Hip Hop and as a musician in a classical orchestra and Jazz band.

Masha-T travels from state to state opening and performing for acts such as The Kindred Family Soul, Al B. Sure, Christopher Williams, The Delfonics, Vivian Green and DJ Kool just to name a few. Currently Masha T is working with platinum producers such as, Demi Doc (Mariah Carey, R. Kelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, and Lloyd), Sean L. Bryant (Brandy) and Johny Croom (BoysII Men).

Masha-T has been compared to the beautiful chart topper Mariah Carey for her vocal range and ability, and also the late great Teena Marie for her soulful sultry soothing sounds. Even with these fantastic comparisons, Masha-T still maintains a sound of her own singing in languages like Spanish, Russian and English. On occasion she performs with the piano, as well as the cello. Talent like Masha-T’s remains to be unmatched!