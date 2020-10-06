Donate now

    Mary Cross

    Air Date: October 6, 2020

    “In Love There’s A Risk”

    Independent artist Mary Cross performs her debut single “In Love There’s A Risk”, written and produced by Philly’s own Grammy Nominated Producer Donald Robinson. The video was filmed by videographer Steve Robinson, Willingboro, NJ.  

    Her tonalities are often reminiscent of the late great, Phyllis Hyman. Mary has received worldwide acclaim for this single which comes on the heels of her second song that she co-wrote with Donald Robinson entitled “Promise”, scheduled for release in Fall 2020.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate