“In Love There’s A Risk”

Independent artist Mary Cross performs her debut single “In Love There’s A Risk”, written and produced by Philly’s own Grammy Nominated Producer Donald Robinson. The video was filmed by videographer Steve Robinson, Willingboro, NJ.

Her tonalities are often reminiscent of the late great, Phyllis Hyman. Mary has received worldwide acclaim for this single which comes on the heels of her second song that she co-wrote with Donald Robinson entitled “Promise”, scheduled for release in Fall 2020.