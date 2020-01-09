Liz Moore on “Long Bright River”

Guest: Liz Moore

Philadelphia author LIZ MOORE’s new novel Long Bright River, centers on the city’s opioid crisis and the drug-ravaged neighborhood of Kensington. It’s a crime story about two sisters caught up in the epidemic – one a young police officer who patrols Kensington’s streets, and her drug-addicted younger sister who is a sex worker. A mystery unfolds when Kasey disappears and young women are being murdered. Moore, whose previous books include Heft and The Unseen World, comes in to talk with guest host Tracey Matisak about her new novel and why she wanted to shed light on Philly’s opioid crisis.