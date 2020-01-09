Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Liz Moore on “Long Bright River”

Air Date: January 9, 2020 10:00 am
(photo credit, Maggie Casey)

(photo credit, Maggie Casey)

Guest: Liz Moore

Philadelphia author LIZ MOORE’s new novel Long Bright River, centers on the city’s opioid crisis and the drug-ravaged neighborhood of Kensington. It’s a crime story about two sisters caught up in the epidemic – one a young police officer who patrols Kensington’s streets, and her drug-addicted younger sister who is a sex worker. A mystery unfolds when Kasey disappears and young women are being murdered. Moore, whose previous books include Heft and The Unseen World, comes in to talk with guest host Tracey Matisak about her new novel and why she wanted to shed light on Philly’s opioid crisis.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate