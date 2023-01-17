    Episode 2: Life Imitates Art

    Air Date: January 17, 2023
    Listen 19:50
    The Statue logo

    We go down the Rocky rabbit hole to understand how the fictional fighter grew from one man’s rough sketch into a global icon. Exploring Stallone’s Instagram art history lessons, interviews about his paintings with Oprah, and a limited-edition art book worth thousands of dollars, we learn that hiding behind the macho action star is a man who longs to be understood as a thoughtful artist.

    Show Notes

