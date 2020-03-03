Let’s talk Super Tuesday

Guests: Kevin Arceneaux, Diana Mutz, Sam Wang

Super Tuesday is the most pivotal day in the presidential primary election with voters from 14 states, and American Samoa, heading to the polls to support the candidate they think would be best to take on President Trump and lead the country. Today on the show, we’ll discuss the results that have come in so far, what they say about the 2020 democratic electorate, and the math of each candidates viable path to the nomination. Joining us is KEVIN ARCENEAUX, professor of political science at Temple University, SAM WANG, founder of the Princeton Election Consortium, and DIANA MUTZ, professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania.