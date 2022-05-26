    Kiss the ring

    Philly Pride collapsed last year amid accusations of racism, transphobia, and power hoarding. To really grasp the fallout, you’ll hear about the lesbian elder at the helm, and how she had a tight grip on these annual LGBTQ events for 30 years. But Pride wasn’t always a one-woman show. On this episode, we’ll go back to the origins of Philly Pride. We’ll hear how it struggled to gain its footing through the HIV/AIDS epidemic. How an unlikely group of grassroots organizers revived it in the ‘80s. And what happened when they passed the torch to the woman who many say is responsible for Pride’s downfall today.

