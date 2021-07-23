    Keys of History: Restoring a WWII-era piano

    Air Date: July 23, 2021

    On this episode of You Oughta Know, Regina investigates sleep apnea in children through the lens of her daughter, Remington. After 467 days, the curtains rise once again at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington. Then, the restoration of a WWII-era piano tells a deeper story of hope and resilience. Next, a series of local concerts celebrates influential Black composers in classical music history. Ditch your wardrobe worries with everyday style tips from Image Consultant, Ashley Schaefer, as you head back into the office, and spice up your next party or event with Florescio Event’s colorful balloon arrangements, which will blow your guests away. Plus, find out how to get your hands on a Do-Yo!

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

