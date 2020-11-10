“Sweet Baby Cakes”

Kendrah Butler-Waters is a jazz pianist, composer, vocalist, violinist and music director. She is a former Kimmel Center Jazz Resident (2015-2016), has performed both domestically and abroad, and her compositions and performances have been featured on NPR, CN8, Comcast, documentaries, Levar Burton Read’s Tour, WRTI Radio and various Jazz Festivals in the Tri-State.



The Elizabethian Suite (“Sweet Baby Cakes”) is an original composition (music and lyrics) by Kendrah Butler-Waters. This piece is an acoustic version of Part 1 of a 4 part Suite, dedicated to Kendrah’s grandmother, Elizabeth Butler who passed away when Kendrah was 3 years old.

This acoustic version was recorded at Kendrah’s home. You can purchase the studio recorded full version of this piece along with Kendrah’s “Faith Walk Album” set to be released on October, 9, 2020.