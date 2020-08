“The Way I Feel Tonight”

Jordan is a 29-year-old singer-songwriter from Reading, PA. He has been playing gigs and open mics in the Reading area for about 10 years.

Jordan plays the piano, guitar, and harmonica and has been writing songs since he was in high school. The style of music he writes and performs is best described as folk/rock/blues.

He is also a full-time mechanical engineer and graduated from Villanova University in 2013.