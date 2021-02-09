John Byrne Band

“All in All”

Dublin native and Philadelphia resident, John Byrne’s new record A Shiver in the Sky (2019), shows his band of multi-instrumentalists vibrantly executing ten new originals. Strings, horns, and guitars escort Byrne’s vocals through a set of songs about living and pushing forward through negative times.



Following up After the Wake (2011), Celtic Folk (2013) and The Immigrant and the Orphan (2015), A Shiver in the Sky focuses on triumph over trauma. Support from radio all over the country pushed the album to #1 on the Roots Radio Report Alternative Folk Chart in January 2020.



John’s solo/duo shows weave his own material with Irish and American folk and Americana songs. The players are John Byrne (vocals/guitar), Andy Keenan (guitar), Vince Tampio (12-String Guitar), Fred Berman (Drums) and Mike Taylor (Bass).