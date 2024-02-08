Parents’ Responsibility After A School Shooting, Local Music Roundup, Click-Clack Amtrak

A Michigan jury has found the mother of a teenage shooter guilty of manslaughter more than two years after her son carried out the state’s deadliest school shooting, raising serious questions about holding parents responsible when minors commit violent acts. We’ll talk about parental accountability and the potential ripple effects of the unique case with Ekow Yankah., Thomas M. Cooley professor of law at the University of Michigan. And, Representative Darisha K. Parker joins us to discuss a bill in the Pennsylvania House that could extend some liability onto parents if a minor commits a firearm offense.

Is your playlist feeling a little stale this year? We’ll share a roundup of emerging Philly artists and new music releases from big local names. Our guest is songwriter and rapper Amir Richardson, aka The Bul Bey.

Remember the beloved 30th Street Station flipboard that was retired in 2019? There’s renewed hope that another split-flap board might return, and along with it, the sound of cascading tiles sharing train arrival and departure information with passengers. Studio 2 curiosities correspondent Matt Guilhem investigates.