    Jeanette Rankin

    Air Date: February 10, 2020
    Listen 1:02

    Jeannette Rankin was the first woman elected to Congress in 1917. She was born in 1880 on her parent’s ranch in Montana.

    Rankin was a key organizer and advocate for legislation granting voting rights to women, which became law in 1920 with passage of the 19th Amendment. While serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, she built a reputation as a social progressive. Rankin became equally well known as a pacifist after voting against U.S. involvement in World War I.

    With World War II on the horizon, she was again elected to Congress in 1940, and cast the only vote against declaring war on Japan the day after Pearl Harbor. At age 88, Rankin led the 1968 march on Washington to protest the Vietnam War.

    Brought to you by WHYY and Vision 2020 Present WOMEN 100

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate