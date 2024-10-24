Jay’s Steak, Rosemary, Suya Suya
Three locals talk cheesesteaks, suburban date-nights, and Nigerian street food.
Three local foodies sit down at the Check, Please! studio with Kae Lani to talk about the sandwich joint uniting Philly cheesesteaks and soft pretzels, a Ridley Park date-night spot with an on-site culinary herb garden, and a lunch spot in Northern Liberties serving Nigerian comfort food. Can’t wait to dish with you!
