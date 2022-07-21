Jan. 6 hearing: The 187 minutes

Thursday’s primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing will focus on former President Trump’s actions – and inaction – on the day of the insurrection, from the time he left the rally at the Ellipse to his public statement telling rioters to go home. According to committee members, the evidence will show Trump’s “supreme dereliction of duty” over 187 minutes that afternoon, when he failed make an effort to stop the mob storming the Capitol. This is the eighth and final scheduled select committee hearing. Today we talk about the case that’s been made against Trump over the course of the hearings and if he will be charged with a crime.

Guests

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, U.S. Representative (D), Pennsylvania’s Fourth District. @repdean

Carol Leonnig, National investigative reporter for the Washington Post and an MSNBC contributor. She’s the author of Zer0 Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service and co-author of A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America. @CarolLeonnig

Craig Green, Professor of Law at Temple University and a former Justice Department prosecutor who clerked for Merrick Garland.

We Recommend

The New York Times, Jan. 6 Panel to Sum Up Its Case Against Trump: Dereliction of Duty – “The captain of a ship cannot sit there and watch the ship burned to the waterline and not do anything to stop it,” Ms. Luria said, invoking her experience in the Navy, where she worked on nuclear reactors. “And that’s exactly what he did.”

NPR, A majority thinks Trump is to blame for Jan. 6 but won’t face charges, poll finds – “Half of respondents said they think Trump should be charged with a crime, including 9 in 10 Democrats but only 10% of Republicans. Independents are split, 49% to 46%.”

The Washington Post, Secret Service watchdog knew in February that texts had been purged – “A watchdog agency learned in February that the Secret Service had purged nearly all cellphone texts from around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but chose not to alert Congress, according to three people briefed on the internal discussions.