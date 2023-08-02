James Beard Winners, Poet Kwame Alexander, Ancient Food and Flavor

Philadelphia chefs and restaurateurs won big at this year’s James Beard Foundation Awards with four ambitious locals bringing home the proverbial bacon. Avi and Cherri will talk with “Outstanding Restaurateur” ELLEN YIN of Fork and others, and Kalaya’s NOK SUNTARANON, named “Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic” this year.

Then, in his new memoir titled Why Fathers Cry at Night, our guest KWAME ALEXANDER recalls memories of his childhood and his struggle to be a good husband and dad through poetry, personal letters and even family recipes.

Plus, corn cobs, seeds and even potatoes preserved thousands of years ago are now on display at Penn Museum at the new Ancient Food and Flavor exhibit. How did they get there, and what does it tell us about our own food systems? KATHERINE MOORE, CAAM teaching specialist and co-curator, joins us.