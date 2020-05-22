Donate

It’s About Time

Air Date: May 22, 2020
Listen 48:37
Analogue Antique Watch

Mat Brown/Pexels

Can it be true that just over two months ago, we were sitting through meetings at work, spending our evenings out at concerts, maybe even planning trips for the summer? Has it really been just over two months since life changed so dramatically? And yet, every pandemic day seems to pass in a flash, marked only by Zoom meeting after Zoom meeting. The pandemic has warped and stretched time in strange ways, and this week, we listen back to our episode on time. In many ways, time is a human construct. We have chosen ways to measure it, to parse it out, to track it. But time is also an experience that can vary wildly from one moment to the next — the minutes that stretch endlessly, the hours that fly by. On this episode, we explore time — how we measure it, how we experience it, and how it bends and warps in our minds.

