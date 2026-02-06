Closing the Gap: Improving Health Outcomes for Black Americans
Why Black Americans suffer worse health outcomes, and past and present efforts to fight those disparities.Listen 49:34
When it comes to serious health issues like obesity, heart disease, and cancer, Black Americans have higher rates and worse outcomes than most other groups in the U.S. It’s a problem that’s gained growing attention over the past few decades, as public health experts have worked to untangle the causes of these disparities, and to find ways of mitigating their effects. Now those efforts face serious headwinds, with federal funding cuts and pressure against DEI measures threatening to roll back progress. But in the face of these challenges, providers are doubling down on offering care that builds trust and delivers better outcomes.
On this special production of The Pulse, we find out what that work looks like on the ground. From becoming an ally to patients to mentoring the next generation of Black physicians, we’ll hear how providers are expanding access to quality care. We’ll also explore how the birth of Medicare led to the desegregation of hospitals.
SHOW NOTES:
- Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford is changing the way we talk about obesity, and how we treat it. She explains why she got into obesity medicine in the first place, why she never gives her patients a goal weight, and how being invited to a patient’s 90th birthday party was a great reminder of why her work matters.
- Pulse producer Nichole Currie gets into the kitchen with her aunt Gladys McLean to learn how to enjoy traditional Southern recipes while eating a healthy and nutritious diet.
- Physician, surgeon, and now-congressional candidate Ala Stanford gained national recognition during the pandemic, when she stepped up to provide COVID testing, and later vaccines, to underserved communities. She talks about how her own upbringing shaped her as a physician and leader —- and why increasing access and trust are key for better care.
Segments from this episode
