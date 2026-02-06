Closing the Gap: Improving Health Outcomes for Black Americans

When it comes to serious health issues like obesity, heart disease, and cancer, Black Americans have higher rates and worse outcomes than most other groups in the U.S. It’s a problem that’s gained growing attention over the past few decades, as public health experts have worked to untangle the causes of these disparities, and to find ways of mitigating their effects. Now those efforts face serious headwinds, with federal funding cuts and pressure against DEI measures threatening to roll back progress. But in the face of these challenges, providers are doubling down on offering care that builds trust and delivers better outcomes.

On this special production of The Pulse, we find out what that work looks like on the ground. From becoming an ally to patients to mentoring the next generation of Black physicians, we’ll hear how providers are expanding access to quality care. We’ll also explore how the birth of Medicare led to the desegregation of hospitals.