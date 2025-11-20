Learning to focus on what matters most
The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane
Can Democrats and Republicans make it work … romantically?
Love on the political spectrum. A Marist poll from April 2025 found that a majority of Americans under 45 highly value political viewpoints when choosing a dating partner.
Air Date: November 3, 2025 12:00 pmListen 51:43
The importance of free-range play in today’s safety-conscious society
Surveys consistently show that kids want to play outside and want some independence. Yet, children spend less than 10 minutes a day in unstructured outdoor play.
Air Date: October 15, 2025 12:00 pmListen 46:36
Studio 2 Extra: Women’s pro basketball returns to Philly, first time since 1998
Unrivaled brings fast-paced, player-owned 3-on-3 action back to the city of sisterly affection. Cherri Gregg spoke with some of the grassroots organizers.
Air Date: October 3, 2025 9:00 amListen 9:23