    Air Date: May 12, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, learn how to change careers and become a teacher. Find out how RAWtools Philly is turning guns into garden tools. Head to the polls with PA Youth Vote. Discover the art of cane and rush furniture repair. Meet the hatmakers at Eggcup Designs. Help solve a Golden Girls murder mystery. Catch Patrick Stoner’s Flix interviews with the stars of The Diplomat.

