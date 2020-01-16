Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

The wine scene in the Philadelphia area is growing, with boutique bottle shops popping up in the city and the suburbs. The industry’s expansion is thanks to a 2016 change in Pennsylvania’s strict liquor laws, which require that all alcohol be sold through the state. But wine purveyors are facing a major obstacle that they say could ruin their businesses: tariffs.

Guest: Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme, Philadelphia Magazine