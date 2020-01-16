Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Trump tariffs could squash Pa.’s new wine scene

Air Date: January 15, 2020
Sande Friedman, the wine buyer at Di Bruno Bros., stands in front of the stock at their Rittenhouse location. (Alex Stern/WHYY)

Sande Friedman, the wine buyer at Di Bruno Bros., stands in front of the stock at their Rittenhouse location. (Alex Stern/WHYY)

The wine scene in the Philadelphia area is growing, with boutique bottle shops popping up in the city and the suburbs. The industry’s expansion is thanks to a 2016 change in Pennsylvania’s strict liquor laws, which require that all alcohol be sold through the state. But wine purveyors are facing a major obstacle that they say could ruin their businesses: tariffs.

Guest: Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme, Philadelphia Magazine

