How Philadelphia is preparing for the election

Air Date: October 7, 2020 10:00 am
You'll get a sticker if you go to the polls — but also if you drop off a ballot at one of Philly's satellite offices. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Guests: Max Marin, Jim Kenney, Pat Christmas

All eyes are on Philadelphia in this year’s election, raising the stakes for officials to ensure safe and accurate voting. Today, guest host Katie Meyer is joined by BillyPenn’s MAX MARIN to discuss the security of Philadelphia election counting. Then, Philadelphia Mayor JIM KENNEY give us his thoughts on election security, and the specter of voter intimidation on election day. Finally, we’ll speak with PAT CHRISTMAS of The Committee of 70 walk about what he’s concerned about in terms of ensuring a safe and fair election, as well as helping listeners understand the nuts-and-bolts of voting this season.

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

