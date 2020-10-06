How Philadelphia is preparing for the election

Guests: Max Marin, Jim Kenney, Pat Christmas

All eyes are on Philadelphia in this year’s election, raising the stakes for officials to ensure safe and accurate voting. Today, guest host Katie Meyer is joined by BillyPenn’s MAX MARIN to discuss the security of Philadelphia election counting. Then, Philadelphia Mayor JIM KENNEY give us his thoughts on election security, and the specter of voter intimidation on election day. Finally, we’ll speak with PAT CHRISTMAS of The Committee of 70 walk about what he’s concerned about in terms of ensuring a safe and fair election, as well as helping listeners understand the nuts-and-bolts of voting this season.