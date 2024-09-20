How belonging can bring us together & pull us apart

Belonging is a powerful need for us human beings whether we’re a sports fan, a member of a book group, part of a neighborhood clean up crew or a member of a political party.

Our social world shapes our beliefs , behavior and identity… for better or for worse. Shared identities can lead to cooperation, sacrifice and generosity and they can result in destructive, hateful even violent mob behavior.

Our guest on The Connection is social psychologist Jay Van Bavel to talk about the upsides and downsides of being part of a group.

He is the director of the Social Identity & Morality Lab at NYU. He is also the co-author of The Power of Us: Harnessing Our Shared Identities to Improve Performance, Increase Cooperation, and Promote Social Harmony.