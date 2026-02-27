How American children became picky eaters

American children in the 19th century relished bold flavors—spicy sauces, sharp vinegars, and hearty, robust dishes. They gobbled up organ meats and happily ate beets, cabbage, and rutabagas. They even drank coffee.

Fast forward to today: Why has kids’ food become so bland? And why are so many young people so fussy about what’s on their plates?

Historian Helen Zoe Veit challenges the notion that children are naturally picky eaters.

She argues that processed foods, targeted advertising, constant snacking, and misguided beliefs about children’s appetites have narrowed young people’s diets and turned mealtimes into a battleground.

Veit is director of the What America Ate project and the America in the Kitchen project, an advisor to The Gilded Age, and the author of Picky: How America’s Children Became the Fussiest Eaters in History.