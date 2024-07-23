    Peak Travel

    Hawaii: Please Don’t Come Here

    Air Date: July 23, 2024
    Listen 26:07
    Peak Travel podcast tile

    After wildfires ripped through Lahaina in August 2023, the Hawaiian government had to decide if and when to welcome tourists back to Maui — and force locals to return to work in the same industry that displaced them.

    Show Notes

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Peak Travel

    Peak Travel podcast tile

    Peak Travel

    Peak Travel reveals how travel affects local communities in hot-spot destinations around the world.

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate