    Episode 6: Going the Distance

    Air Date: February 14, 2023
    21:42
    We receive a mysterious micro-cassette containing a 20-year-old voicemail message from Sylvestor Stallone. It allows us to tap into the mind of the man himself — uncovering why he created Rocky and what elements of Philadelphia he used to build the world around him. We meet possibly the biggest Rocky fan ever. Then, from the top of the Art Museum steps, we explore what the Rocky statue can teach us about the future of our monuments.

