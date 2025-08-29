George Carlin has been ranked among the greatest stand-up comedians of all time.

He started with a clean-cut, suit-and-tie act in the 1960s, but then morphed into a symbol of the counter-culture known for scathing commentary on language and politics.

On this edition of Radio Times Rewind, we go back to Marty Moss Coane’s 1997 interview with Carlin, where he discusses his evolution as a comic, his blunt desire for fame, and his take on the famed “seven dirty words.”