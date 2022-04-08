Satirist Fran Lebowitz and Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation

FRAN LEBOWITZ has been called many things: satirist, misanthrope, pop-culture icon, iconoclast, humorist. She was profiled recently in Martin Scorsese’s HBO documentary, Pretend It’s a City, where she opines about absolutely everything. In March, Marty sat down for an interview with Fran Lebowitz before a sold-out crowd at Merriam Theater in Philadelphia. On Friday’s show, tune in for that conversation when Fran shares her thoughts about bookstores, Vladimir Putin, rats, NATO, being old and her friendship with Toni Morrison.

And Thursday afternoon in a 53-47 vote, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court, becoming the first Black woman to serve as a justice on the high court. University of Pennsylvania law students, CHAYLA SHERROD and SIMONE HUNTER-HOBSON join us to share their thoughts about what Judge Jackson’s historic confirmation means to them.