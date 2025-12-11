Epstein survivors speak out

Back in September, at a news conference on Capitol Hill, nearly a dozen women shared emotional testimonials about Jeffrey Epstein and the abuse they had endured, urging the Justice Department to release the Epstein investigation files. For some, it was the first time they had gone public.

Last month, President Trump, who had called this a “Democrat hoax,” signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the release of those documents by December 19th, now just days away.

This scandal has been an open secret for years, with perpetrators and enablers protected by a culture of silence and complicity.

On The Connection this week, we hear from two Epstein survivors: psychologist Annie Farmer and anti-trafficking advocate Liz Stein. This conversation will be a difficult one but a necessary one, given the widespread misinformation surrounding the case and the painful realities of sexual violence.