Epstein survivors speak out

Survivors Annie Farmer and Liz Stein open up about breaking the culture of silence, coping with public spotlight, and combating sex trafficking.

Air Date: December 12, 2025 12:00 pm
(Annie Farmer and Liz Stein speaking at a Stand with Survivors Rally on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

(Annie Farmer and Liz Stein speaking at a Stand with Survivors Rally on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Back in September, at a news conference on Capitol Hill, nearly a dozen women shared emotional testimonials about Jeffrey Epstein and the abuse they had endured, urging the Justice Department to release the Epstein investigation files. For some, it was the first time they had gone public.

Last month, President Trump, who had called this a “Democrat hoax,” signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the release of those documents by December 19th, now just days away.

This scandal has been an open secret for years, with perpetrators and enablers protected by a culture of silence and complicity.

On The Connection this week, we hear from two Epstein survivors: psychologist Annie Farmer and anti-trafficking advocate Liz Stein. This conversation will be a difficult one but a necessary one, given the widespread misinformation surrounding the case and the painful realities of sexual violence.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate