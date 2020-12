“Warmth of the Sun”

Emme is a 17-year-old Americana singer-songwriter from Berks County, Pennsylvania. She has played the violin ever since she was five years old, but started writing songs and playing guitar at the age of fifteen after being encouraged by her dad who is also a musician. Writing and performing her songs has become one of her biggest passions, and her goal is to give others songs that they can absorb and feel, and make them feel loved and heard.