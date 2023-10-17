UPenn Donors Pull Support, Sec. Al Schmidt Talks Elections

Some major donors at the University of Pennsylvania are calling for the resignation of the school’s president and board chair over the administration’s recent response to the Hamas attack and last month’s Palestine Writes festival held on campus. They’re pulling financial support – and calling on others to do the same. We’ll talk with Jared Mitovich, a Penn student who is reporting on this story for The Daily Pennsylvanian, Vahan Gureghian who resigned from the board of trustees and education historian Jonathan Zimmerman.

The latest indictment against Senator Bob Menendez alleges that the NJ Democrat, former chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, acted as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government, advancing the country’s interests in exchange for cash, gold bars and other bribes. We’ll get the latest on Menendez’s legal troubles from POLITICO New Jersey Playbook author Matt Friedman.