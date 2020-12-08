D’Vina Cheri

“I’m Done Waiting”

D’Vina expresses her individuality through her diverse talents and represents the voice of Philadelphia young adults and youth. Pursuing her dreams as a newly single mother, music is more than a muse. In addition to founding her nonprofit ‘The Dream Collective’, which brings music to after-school programs in the school district of Philadelphia and the tri-state area, she also partners with various community groups, such as United Way, to better her community by feeding essential workers and the homeless through her own non profit. Her 2020 toy drive is currently underway. (All inquiries please email dvina.bookings@gmail.com.)

D’Vina has an innate ability to capture her audience’s attention as her sensual vocals embrace the ears of those who move to the rhythm of her tune. No stranger to the stage or TV screen, she has been on TV shows such as Tyler Perry “If loving you is Wrong”, Lee Daniels “Star”, and the 2Pac biopic by Benny Boom. D’Vina has also made it onto stages such as America’s Got Talent where Heidi Klum said “You belong on the stage!”. In addition, D’Vina has been fortunate enough to sing in front of producers for ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol’ and was featured on MTV’s artist spotlight page.