Does the U.S. need a truth and reconciliation commission?

After the social unrest prompted by the murder of George Floyd, some are asking: Is it finally time for the U.S. to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission? Today, we’ll discuss the global and historical precedents for creating Truth Commissions in the wake of atrocity, efforts already underway in the US, and what establishing such a commission could mean moving forward. Our guests are DR. CHARLES CHAVIS, Assistant Professor of Conflict Resolution and History at George Mason University and DR. KELEBOGILE ZVOBGO, Assistant Professor of Government at William & Mary, and founder and director of the International Justice Lab.