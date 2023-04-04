New Jersey is often billed as the diner capital of the world — there are some 525 scattered across the state. And diner culture is engrained in the Garden State — delicious, affordable food — including breakfast all day and night — served up in instantly recognizable establishments. But some favorite diners have closed in recent years, replaced by cannabis stores and fast food restaurants. Are diners under threat or is the business simply changing? New Jersey diner historian and author Michael Gabriele joins us to talk about the culture, history and future of diners.

And, food isn’t just fuel. Mary Beth Albright, author of Eat and Flourish, explains the food-mood connection and how what we eat influences our emotional wellbeing.

First, Representative Morgan Cephas, tells us about two bills she has introduced in the House to crack down on ghost guns, the firearms sold in parts and shipped anywhere to be assembled at home.