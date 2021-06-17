Did the Biden-Putin summit reset U.S. and Russia relations?

President Biden meet with President Vladimir Putin for three hours in Geneva on Wednesday and called their talks “positive.” Biden pressed issues of human rights and cybersecurity with the Russian leader, though Putin denied his country had any involvement in the recent ransomware attacks. They also agreed to have their nations’ ambassadors return to their posts and to begin working on a new nuclear weapons agreement. This hour, we’ll look at what each side hoped to gain from the summit, what was actually accomplished, and if U.S.-Russia relations have been reset. We talk with TIMOTHY FRYE, professor at Columbia University and the author of Weak Strongman: The Limits of Power in Putin’s Russia, and with University of Pennsylvania’s MITCHELL ORENSTEIN, who is also a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Council.