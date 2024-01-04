The Psychology of Political Misinformation, Using Poison to Dye Clothes

Professor Dannagal G. Young on why we're so likely to believe misinformation online, and how that weakness gets exploited. Plus, the impact and unique history of clothing dye.

Air Date: January 4, 2024 12:00 pm
Dannagal G. Young is the author of 'Wrong: How Media, Politics, and Identity Drive Our Appetite for Misinformation'

The spread of political misinformation is an epidemic, a trend especially concerning as we enter a major election year. We’ll find out why people have become so likely to accept lies as truth, and how those in positions of power exploit that weakness. Our guest is University of Delaware professor Dannagal G. Young, author of Wrong: How Media, Politics, and Identity Drive Our Appetite for Misinformation.

 

