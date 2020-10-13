“Endless Nights”

Daisy Royce is a Philadelphia based singer-songwriter with the voice of a Disney Princess, and honest lyrics reminiscent of Kacey Musgraves.

Her genre tows the line between musical theatre and folk, with a strong emphasis on story-telling. With a five-piece band, she has played at a host of Philadelphia venues including The Mermaid Inn, Bourban and Branch, Connie’s Ric Rac, The Rusty Nail, Acadia, and The Paris Bistro.

“It’s both altogether spellbinding and carries the weight of the whole world,” wrote Jason Scott of music blog B-Sides and Badlands. Daisy’s debut album, Series of 2-Week Love Stories, comes out July 10. Five singles from the album are currently streaming on major music platforms.