New COVID-19 Boosters, Earworms, Women’s Rights in Afghanistan

New COVID-19 vaccine recommendations come out Tuesday. We hear from Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center at CHOP and member of the FDA advisory panel about the latest guidelines released by the CDC.

Are you walking on sunshine or do you always look on the bright side of life? And, did we plant an earworm with the mention of these two songs? On this episode, we’re finding out why we can’t get certain tunes out of our heads and why there’s so much repetition in music with guest Elizabeth Margulis, music professor at Princeton University.

Two years since the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan, women’s rights look dramatically different. We are joined by Adela Raz, former and last ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the United States.