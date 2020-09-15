“Conversations with RBG”

Air Date: September 15, 2020
In 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice, the second woman in US history to hold the title. Since then, she has ruled on numerous groundbreaking cases, including Obergefell v. Hodges, and has become a pop culture icon among young liberals. This week, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will receive the 2020 Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center. To mark the occasion, National Constitution Center president JEFFREY ROSEN will join us to discuss the life and career of Justice Ginsburg which was the subject of his 2019 book, Conversations with RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Life, Love, Liberty, and Law.

