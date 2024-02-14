Climatologist Michael Mann’s Defamation Lawsuit, Bucks County Election, Gen Z on ‘Nomance’

Democrats retain a majority in the Pennsylvania State House after Tuesday’s special election in Bucks County. Democrat Jim Prokopiak beat Republican Candace Cabanas for the 140th House District seat vacated by Democrat State Rep. John Galloway. Was this a litmus test ahead of the general election? We talk with WHYY reporter Kenny Cooper.

Climate scientist Michael Mann won his defamation suit last week and was awarded $1 million in damages. He called the decision “a victory for science.” But it was a hard-fought case that lasted over a decade. Two conservative bloggers accused Mann of manipulating his groundbreaking climate data and compared it to convicted child molester, Jerry Sandusky. We’ll talk with Mann, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, about his defamation lawsuit and his fight to counter misinformation in science.

A recent UCLA survey found teens today prefer less sex on-screen and want more visibility for friendships and platonic relationships. Why is Gen Z turned off by too much romance in entertainment, and can they make the case for “nomance?” We’ll hear from the teenagers behind WHYY’s Spoken Youth podcast.