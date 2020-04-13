Climate change: lessons from the pandemic

Guests: Rebecca Leber, Michael Mann

Could our response to COVID-19 teach us how to tackle climate change? Or could we be too burned out for big action and big spending by the government? This hour, we talk about whether we can apply the lessons learned from handling the pandemic to the climate crisis. We’ll also talk about how a mistrust in science has gotten in the way of both the climate and the coronavirus emergencies and look at the impact that stay-at-home orders limiting our daily lives have had on the environment. Our guest is MICHAEL MANN, professor of atmospheric science at Penn State. But first, we’ll learn about the Trump administration’s efforts to rollback some environmental rules during the pandemic. Mother Jones reporter REBECCA LEBER fills us in on what’s been happening with environmental regulations.